Lithuanian Parliament To Suspend Operations For 1 Week Amid COVID-19 Surge - Speaker
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:44 PM
VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Lithuanian parliament, also known as the Seimas, will suspend operations for one week amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases observed in the Baltic country, parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday.
"Taking into account the worsening epidemiological situation, we have decided that after Tuesday's [November 24] meeting, the Seimas will go on recess for one week," Cmilyte-Nielsen said during a press conference that was broadcast online.
The speaker clarified that the Seimas would not be suspended immediately given that a parliamentary vote on Ingrida Simonyte's candidacy for the prime minister's office, which was submitted in the preceding week, should be conducted.
Cmilyte-Nielsen, who announced her positive test for COVID-19 last week, added that work was ongoing to establish the format in which the Lithuanian parliament can operate remotely. Several lawmakers are currently self-isolating, the speaker added.
Lithuania, like many countries in Europe, has experienced a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. On Sunday, a new single-day record of 2,307 positive tests was registered, and the country's case total currently sits at 48,226 after 1,192 new positive tests were registered on Monday.
The Baltic nation's coronavirus-related death toll currently stands at 392.