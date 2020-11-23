Lithuanian Parliament to Suspend Operations for 1 Week Amid COVID-19 Surge - Speaker

The Lithuanian parliament, also known as the Seimas, will suspend operations for one week amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases observed in the Baltic country, parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday

"Taking into account the worsening epidemiological situation, we have decided that after Tuesday's [November 24] meeting, the Seimas will go on recess for one week," Cmilyte-Nielsen said during a press conference that was broadcast online.

The speaker clarified that the Seimas would not be suspended immediately given that a parliamentary vote on Ingrida Simonyte's candidacy for the prime minister's office, which was submitted in the preceding week, should be conducted.

Cmilyte-Nielsen, who announced her positive test for COVID-19 last week, added that work was ongoing to establish the format in which the Lithuanian parliament can operate remotely. Several lawmakers are currently self-isolating, the speaker added.

Lithuania, like many countries in Europe, has experienced a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. On Sunday, a new single-day record of 2,307 positive tests was registered, and the country's case total currently sits at 48,226 after 1,192 new positive tests were registered on Monday.

The Baltic nation's coronavirus-related death toll currently stands at 392.