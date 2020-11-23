UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian Parliament To Suspend Operations For 1 Week Amid COVID-19 Surge - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:44 PM

Lithuanian Parliament to Suspend Operations for 1 Week Amid COVID-19 Surge - Speaker

The Lithuanian parliament, also known as the Seimas, will suspend operations for one week amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases observed in the Baltic country, parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Lithuanian parliament, also known as the Seimas, will suspend operations for one week amid the surge in new COVID-19 cases observed in the Baltic country, parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said on Monday.

"Taking into account the worsening epidemiological situation, we have decided that after Tuesday's [November 24] meeting, the Seimas will go on recess for one week," Cmilyte-Nielsen said during a press conference that was broadcast online.

The speaker clarified that the Seimas would not be suspended immediately given that a parliamentary vote on Ingrida Simonyte's candidacy for the prime minister's office, which was submitted in the preceding week, should be conducted.

Cmilyte-Nielsen, who announced her positive test for COVID-19 last week, added that work was ongoing to establish the format in which the Lithuanian parliament can operate remotely. Several lawmakers are currently self-isolating, the speaker added.

Lithuania, like many countries in Europe, has experienced a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases over recent weeks. On Sunday, a new single-day record of 2,307 positive tests was registered, and the country's case total currently sits at 48,226 after 1,192 new positive tests were registered on Monday.

The Baltic nation's coronavirus-related death toll currently stands at 392.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Vote Sunday

Recent Stories

‘Sir Viv Richard is the best thing ever happened ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates crowned Best Airline and Best Long-Haul A ..

13 minutes ago

Ithra Dubai launches Deira Enrichment Festival

16 minutes ago

Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi launches the 2020 Labo ..

16 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman out from national squad touring New Z ..

19 minutes ago

Latest oil discoveries in Abu Dhabi will drive eco ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.