Lithuanian Police Say Aircraft Captain Landed In Minsk After Negotiations With Ryanair

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Lithuanian Police Say Aircraft Captain Landed in Minsk After Negotiations With Ryanair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Lithuanian police said on Monday that the captain of the aircraft that was flying from Athens to Vilnius decided to make an emergency landing in Minsk after negotiations with the Ryanair airline.

The airliner was diverted to Minsk on Sunday over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake.

Later, it was reported that Roman Protasevich, the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel that Minsk designated as extremist, was detained during the stopover at the airport. He may face up to 15 years in prison for organizing mass unrest, among other things.

The police chief also noted that 126 passengers left Athens while 121 landed in Vilnius. The police chief declined to tell which five passengers remained in Minsk and did not reach their destination, Reuters reported.

