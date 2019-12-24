Lithuanian President Accuses Russia of Trying to Rewrite WWII History

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda accused Russia on Monday of trying to rewrite the history of World War II by hushing up the role of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov and his German counterpart, Joachim von Ribbentrop, inked a nonaggression pact in August 1931, shortly before the war broke out. Nazi Germany breached it in 1941.

"Russia has recently been trying hard to rewrite history, for example, by denying the influence of the secret protocols of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact on Europe's painful history," Nauseda wrote on Facebook.

He argued that the signing of this pact allowed Nazi Germany to occupy Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and urged the Baltic trio to learn lessons from his country's and Europe's past.

He echoed a resolution that was passed by the European Parliament in September, which said that the pact split up Europe between "two totalitarian regimes" and paved the way for the outbreak of the Second World War.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the resolution at a meeting of leaders of former Soviet nations last Friday, arguing that the pact was not the only deal signed by European countries with Nazi Germany. He pointed back at Lithuania, as well as Latvia, Poland, France and the United Kingdom.