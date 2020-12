Lithuanian President Approves New Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Monday he had approved the government of Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

Gabrielius Landsbergis will be the foreign minister, Arvydas Anusauskas the defense minister, Gintare Skaiste the finance minister, Agnė Bilotaitė the interior minister, Dainius Kreivys the energy minister.