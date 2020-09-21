Lithuanian President Calls on EU to Prepare Support Package for Belarus

Lithuania, Poland and Romania called on the European Union to prepare a support package for the Belarusian opposition, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Lithuania, Poland and Romania called on the European Union to prepare a support package for the Belarusian opposition, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.

"[Lithuania], [Poland], [Romania] stand firmly with the people of #Belarus, strongly support freedom, #HumanRights & #Democracy in #Belarus.

We call on #EU to prepare a support package for the future democratic #Belarus & contribute to its political, economic & societal transformation," Nauseda said in a tweet early on Monday.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. Opposition figures have garnered support from the EU officials and many European neighbors but Lukashenko has thus far firmly held onto power.