Lithuanian President Calls On EU To Prepare Support Package For Belarus

Mon 21st September 2020

Lithuanian President Calls on EU to Prepare Support Package for Belarus

Lithuania, Poland and Romania called on the European Union to prepare a support package for the Belarusian opposition, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Lithuania, Poland and Romania called on the European Union to prepare a support package for the Belarusian opposition, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday.

"[Lithuania], [Poland], [Romania] stand firmly with the people of #Belarus, strongly support freedom, #HumanRights & #Democracy in #Belarus.

We call on #EU to prepare a support package for the future democratic #Belarus & contribute to its political, economic & societal transformation," Nauseda said in a tweet early on Monday.

Mass protests have persisted in Belarus following the disputed August 9 presidential election, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth term. Opposition figures have garnered support from the EU officials and many European neighbors but Lukashenko has thus far firmly held onto power.

