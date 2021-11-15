UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian President Claims That Migrants Arrive To Belarus-EU Border Via Moscow

Lithuanian President Claims That Migrants Arrive to Belarus-EU Border Via Moscow

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda claims that Russia is linked to the migration crisis around Belarus, alleging that illegal migrants come to Minsk via Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda claims that Russia is linked to the migration crisis around Belarus, alleging that illegal migrants come to Minsk via Moscow.

"Recent events make one think that Russia is in one way or another connected with this crisis, a lot says about this.

Firstly ... migrants come via Moscow," Nauseda said at a press conference, which was broadcast on his Twitter.

According to the Lithuanian leader, the migrants from Iraq then go to Minsk.

