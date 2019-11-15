UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian President Pardons Two Russian Spies In Rare Move: Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

Lithuanian president pardons two Russian spies in rare move: official

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, an official statement said, paving the way for a possible spy swap with Moscow

Vilnius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, an official statement said, paving the way for a possible spy swap with Moscow.

Nauseda signed the decree to pardon Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moisejenko who are serving prison terms for espionage in the Baltic EU state, according to the statement published on his official website.

Your Thoughts and Comments

