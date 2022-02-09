UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian President Praises Germany For Deploying 350 Extra Troops

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda thanked Germany on Wednesday for agreeing to send 350 additional troops to his country to strengthen the NATO battle group.

"Germany's recent decision to deploy additional 350 troops in Lithuania shows their continued commitment to the enhanced Forward Presence mission," he said during a joint press conference with NATO deputy chief Mircea Geoana.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday that the troops could move out in a matter of days.

Nauseda said that the Baltic nation appreciated the contribution made by all NATO allies who sent their troops to Lithuania during the ongoing 5-year period, namely Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Croatia, Luxembourg and Iceland.

