Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:29 AM

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that a recent data leak from the Baltic nation's foreign ministry could hurt its allies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday that a recent data leak from the Baltic nation's foreign ministry could hurt its allies.

Earlier in the day, Nauseda's chief foreign policy adviser, Asta Skaisgiryte, confirmed that important information had been stolen from the ministry's computer systems by unknown hackers.

The president said in an interview to the Delfi news website that the leak could do "a great deal of damage, primarily to allies." He said he could not comment on the nature of the stolen data.

