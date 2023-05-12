MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) NATO member states plan to discuss the membership of Ukraine at the alliance's upcoming summit, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday.

The next NATO Summit will be held from July 11-12 in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius.

"We have a very ambitious agenda for the summit. One of the main issues will be to implement all the agreements reached last year in Madrid in relation to the Alliance's Reinforced Forward Presence operation in the Baltics, which is essential for the defense of the eastern flank and will serve as a deterrent against the unlimited imperialist ambitions of Russia," Gitanas told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

He added that another Primary issue would be the defense spending commitment.

"The objective of investing 2% of GDP should be considered a floor, not a ceiling. If we want to increase the productive capacity of the arms industry and continue to supply Ukraine with weapons as before, it is necessary to further increase military spending," he noted.

Gitanas urged that steps be taken to bring Ukraine even closer to the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

"This does not mean that there will be decisions regarding future membership, but it does mean that steps need to be taken to send a clear message to Kiev that we will make the necessary efforts to bring them as close to NATO as possible," he concluded.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kiev was applying to be fast-tracked to join NATO. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation toward the alliance was one of the reasons for the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.