Lithuanian President Says Received Plan To Improve Ties With China From Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Lithuanian President Says Received Plan to Improve Ties With China From Foreign Minister

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis had presented him a plan to de-escalate tensions with China after a diplomatic row over Taiwan.

After Lithuania opened a representative office on the island last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to the level of charge d'affaires and removed it from its customs system.

"We need to concentrate not only on working with our partners, our allies, but also implement a de-escalation plan, which iI asked from esteemed Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. It was presented to me and I hope that we will be able to implement this plan in the future," Nauseda said at a press conference, adding the fraught relations with Beijing have incurred business losses, which could increase further.

The foreign minister, for his part, said that the plan includes concrete avenues of dialogue with China.

"We have passed over some ideas through European institutions and directly by ourselves, but as I said during the meeting de-escalation in many ways depends on those escalated the situation," Landsbergis explained, saying there is hope for a Lithuania-China summit in the near future.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own democratically elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.

