Lithuanian President Says Talks Started on Deploying NATO Air Defense Systems in Lithuania

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Monday that he had started discussions with Germany, France and the Netherlands regarding the rotational deployment of NATO air defense systems in Lithuania.

On Sunday, Nauseda urged NATO to strengthen its eastern flank, citing risks associated with Russian Wagner paramilitary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus, after his June 24 armed mutiny attempt in Russia.

"Now we are talking about air defense systems provided during the NATO Summit and shortly afterwards. We are talking about air defence systems on a rotational basis after the Vilnius Summit, and I already started my discussions with different Allies, namely Netherlands, France, Germany, and other countries," he said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Lithuania.

Spanish newspaper ABC reported earlier in June, citing sources, that Spain would temporarily deploy one of its NASAMS air defense systems in Lithuania for the additional protection of the NATO summit, which is set to take place on July 11-12 in Vilnius.