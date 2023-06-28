Open Menu

Lithuanian President Says Vilnius Acquires 2 NASAMS Air Defense Systems For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Lithuania has purchased two NASAMS short- to medium-range ground-based air defense systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday, expressing hope that the NATO summit in Vilnius would bring more collective decisions on arms supplies to Kiev.

"Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers that will be transferred to Ukraine ... Looking forward to more collective decisions on support to Ukraine at the #NATO summit in Vilnius," Nauseda tweeted.

In February, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said that Vilnius had handed over Stinger man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) to Kiev and sent its military to Ukraine to train the country's troops to operate the weapons.

Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

