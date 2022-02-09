Lithuanian President Says Will Discuss With US Permanent Military Presence in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday that he will negotiate with Washington a permanent deployment of US troops in the country for deterrence reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday that he will negotiate with Washington a permanent deployment of US troops in the country for deterrence reasons.

In January, Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas called the arrival of the Russian military in Belarus for the February joint exercises a direct threat to Lithuania. On Monday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said that Berlin will send 350 additional troops to the country to strengthen the NATO battle group.

"We will be talking with another very important NATO partner, the US, in order to establish permanent deployment of its rotational force in Lithuania," Nauseda said during a press conference in the city of Rukla on the five-year anniversary of NATO military presence in the country.

The president called it the best NATO deterrent for safeguarding not only Lithuania but the entire region. At the same time, Nauseda praised the German contribution to regional security, adding that he will raise this issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his Wednesday visit to Berlin.

The Baltic countries have voiced security concerns amid the ongoing tensions around Ukraine, with Russia being accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border as well as an alleged planned invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.