Lithuanian President Signs Decree On Declaring State Of Emergency Over Ukraine Crisis

Published February 24, 2022

Lithuanian President Signs Decree on Declaring State of Emergency Over Ukraine Crisis

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree on declaring a state of emergency in the country in connection with the situation around Ukraine and asked the parliament to approve it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree on declaring a state of emergency in the country in connection with the situation around Ukraine and asked the parliament to approve it.

"Today, I am signing a decree on the declaration of a state of emergency, which the Seimas will approve at an extraordinary session ... We are talking about the external security of Lithuania and we must do everything to ensure that it is guaranteed without the slightest doubt," Nauseda said, as broadcast by the LRT broadcaster.

