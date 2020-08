Lithuanian President Suggests Minsk Set Up National Council

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda suggested on Wednesday that the Belarusian authorities should establish a national council for a dialogue with citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda suggested on Wednesday that the Belarusian authorities should establish a national council for a dialogue with citizens.

"My official proposal to [Belarusian] authorities: Urgent de-escalation of situation. Don't use force against your nation! Release all detainees. Establish [Belarusian] National Council for a dialogue with citizens & society," the president wrote on Twitter.