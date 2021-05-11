UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuanian President To Visit Moldova On May 13-14 - Chisinau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Lithuanian President to Visit Moldova on May 13-14 - Chisinau

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will pay an official visit to Moldova on May 13-14 at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the press service of the Moldovan leader said on Tuesday.

"Moldovan President Maia Sandu will hold a meeting with her Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on May 14.

The meeting will take place as part of Gitanas Nauseda's official visit to Moldova on May 13-14," the statement said.

The two leaders will discuss issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security. Sandu and Nauseda previously raised these issues during a phone conversation in early April.

This will be the first visit of the Lithuanian president to Moldova in the past six years.

Related Topics

Visit Moldova April May

Recent Stories

Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Ind ..

7 minutes ago

US Envoy Says Putin, Biden Agree to Discuss Strate ..

19 minutes ago

Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on ..

20 minutes ago

Amnesty International: Israel using 'unlawful' for ..

20 minutes ago

Iran says warned US navy over 'unprofessional beha ..

20 minutes ago

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.