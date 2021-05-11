Lithuanian President To Visit Moldova On May 13-14 - Chisinau
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:10 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will pay an official visit to Moldova on May 13-14 at the invitation of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the press service of the Moldovan leader said on Tuesday.
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu will hold a meeting with her Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on May 14.
The meeting will take place as part of Gitanas Nauseda's official visit to Moldova on May 13-14," the statement said.
The two leaders will discuss issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional security. Sandu and Nauseda previously raised these issues during a phone conversation in early April.
This will be the first visit of the Lithuanian president to Moldova in the past six years.