Lithuanian President Urges Court To Speed Up Checking Legality Of COVID-19 Passes

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has called on the constitutional court to speed up consideration of the legality of COVID-19 certificates and their compliance with the country's basic law, presidential adviser Ridas Jasiulionis said on Wednesday.

Since August, Vilnius has faced mass protests against the introduction of COVID-19 certificates for those over 12. In October, 36 opposition lawmakers turned to the court, asking it to rule on whether the so-called opportunity pass violated the country's constitution.

Nearly 112,000 people have signed the petition, demanding the president task the constitutional court with checking if COVID-19 certificates comply with national law.

"The Constitutional Court is already considering the health pass case. A group of Seimas (parliament) members launched an appeal with it earlier. Nauseda asked the court to consider the case as quickly as possible," Jasiulionis was quoted as saying by the LRT public broadcaster.

The act the president brings before the constitutional court is automatically suspended until the verdict, which means that health passes will not be required for the time being, the initiator of the petition, Vita Gruodyte, was quoted as saying by LRT.

The Lithuanian COVID-19 pass is given to those vaccinated against and recovered from COVID-19. It allows the holder to visit shopping malls, beauty salons, cafes, restaurants and indoor public events.

