Lithuanian President Urges EU to Stop Commissioning of 'Unsafe' Belarusian NPP

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has urged the European Union in a letter to stop the commissioning of the "unsafe" Belarusian nuclear power plant, which is being jointly built with Russia's Rosatom.

Lithuania has been protesting the Ostrovets NPP construction since day one, claiming it to be dangerous. Minsk maintains that the project meets the highest safety standards, dismissing Baltic nations' allegations as politically-motivated.

"It is very clear that more effective EU measures are needed to stop the commissioning of the unsafe Belarus nuclear power plant and to protect the health and well-being of EU citizens. The most urgent task would be to accelerate and resolve the issue of the implementation of the EU stress tests recommendations and use all the opportunities to call on Belarus to stop the power start-up and commercial commissioning of the nuclear power facility," Nauseda said in the letter to presidents Charles Michel of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission.

According to the Baltic nation's leader, the bloc should not tolerate "non-compliance" with safety standards by the Ostrovets NPP and should "refuse the unsafely generated electricity access to the EU market, as has been done by Lithuania."

The first Belarusian NPP started generating power on Tuesday. Lithuania has immediately ceased all power trading with its neighbor.