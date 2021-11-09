UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian President Urges EU To Support Construction Of Fence On Belarusian Border

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:44 PM

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday called on the European Union to help with the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus and urged the bloc to expand sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday called on the European Union to help with the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus and urged the bloc to expand sanctions.

"Unprecedented situation at #EU external border w/Belarus requires urgent response. During a conversation with @eucopresident (President of the European Council Charles Michel) I called the #EU to speed up #migration & #asylum policy changes, support construction of physical barrier& widen sanctions against #Belarus regime," Nauseda tweeted following his meeting with Michel.

In recent months, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania have reported an increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross the border from Belarus, accusing Minsk of using migrants as a "hybrid weapon" against the bloc after it imposed sanctions on the country.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU anymore as it has no money nor resources to do so due to the sanctions.

As of Tuesday, close to 2,000 refugees have been stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland. The refugees set up a camp to keep warm.

Prague and Warsaw have also called for new sanctions on Minsk following the escalation of the migrant crisis on the border.

