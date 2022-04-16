UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian President Urges Finland, Sweden To Join NATO Without Delay

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Lithuanian President Urges Finland, Sweden to Join NATO Without Delay

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged Finland and Sweden on Saturday to apply for NATO membership as soon as possible, saying their accession will improve the security in the Baltic region.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda urged Finland and Sweden on Saturday to apply for NATO membership as soon as possible, saying their accession will improve the security in the Baltic region.

Earlier in the week, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership. Meanwhile, The Times reported that Sweden and Finland intend to join NATO this summer.

"(Finland and Sweden) cannot waste time, and need to implement decisions as soon as possible," Nauseda told Financial Times, adding that "Sweden and Finland joining Nato would improve the security situation in the Baltic region."

The accession of Finland and Sweden will also strengthen NATO as an organization, he opined.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on multiple occasions that the alliance stands ready to accept Finland and Sweden the moment they express interest.

Russia has warned the two Nordic countries of "consequences," both in their bilateral relations and general European affairs, if they choose to join NATO at a time when the regional security architecture is in a "state of crisis." Russian Security Council deputy chief Dmitry Medvedev said that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia will have "more officially registered adversaries," which will leave it with no other choice but to strengthen its military presence in the Gulf of Finland.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

20 seconds ago
 Urs Sachal Sarmast RA inaugurates near Khairpur

Urs Sachal Sarmast RA inaugurates near Khairpur

22 seconds ago
 Football: Premier League results

Football: Premier League results

24 seconds ago
 Trial run of Orange Line Metro bus begins

Trial run of Orange Line Metro bus begins

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Military Fails to Find Radioactive Parts o ..

Japan's Military Fails to Find Radioactive Parts of F-15 Jet Crashed in January ..

2 minutes ago
 GB CM grieved over martyrdom of 7 soldiers in Nort ..

GB CM grieved over martyrdom of 7 soldiers in North Waziristan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.