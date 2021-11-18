Lithuanian Prime Minister Opposes Negotiations With Lukashenko Over Migration Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on Thursday opposed negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and cautioned the European Union against giving him additional leverage in the migration crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė on Thursday opposed negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and cautioned the European Union against giving him additional leverage in the migration crisis.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said there are options to solve the migration crisis by communicating with Lukashenko, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has done. On Monday, Merkel discussed with Lukashenko the situation on the border between Belarus and the European Union.

"I don't think that Lithuania's foreign policy is changing, but in such conditions it is important not to give additional leverage to such as Mister Lukashenko," Šimonytė said in an interview with Delfi news portal.

According to the prime minister, Lukashenko is trying to benefit from the situation.

"Will the European Union be able to remain united in its assessments until the end, as it has been so far? I really hope that it will be so, and that this will not mean that we negotiate with people blackmailing the EU and trying to gain recognition," Šimonytė added.

Last week, the number of migrants amassed on the Polish-Belarusian border surpassed 2,000. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region of Belarus. Poland refused to let them through. On Tuesday, the migrants tried to force their way onto European Union territory, clashing with Polish security forces. Polish security stopped them using tear gas and water cannons.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Lukashenko said that his country no longer had the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.