Lithuanian Prime Minister Plans to Visit Ukraine in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Tuesday that she plans to visit Ukraine in the near future together with her colleagues from other countries.

"Yes, such a visit is planned. Since it will be jointly with colleagues from other countries, the dates will still have to be agreed, I think, soon, maybe next week," Simonyte told reporters.