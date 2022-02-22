UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Prime Minister Plans To Visit Ukraine In Near Future

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Plans to Visit Ukraine in Near Future

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Tuesday that she plans to visit Ukraine in the near future together with her colleagues from other countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Tuesday that she plans to visit Ukraine in the near future together with her colleagues from other countries.

"Yes, such a visit is planned. Since it will be jointly with colleagues from other countries, the dates will still have to be agreed, I think, soon, maybe next week," Simonyte told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit From

Recent Stories

Hungary to Deploy Troops in Country's East Over Si ..

Hungary to Deploy Troops in Country's East Over Situation in Ukraine - Defense M ..

1 minute ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovered mainpuri

1 minute ago
 Govt ensuring people's access to info through RTI ..

Govt ensuring people's access to info through RTI Act: SACM

1 minute ago
 Government College University holds pet show

Government College University holds pet show

3 minutes ago
 Gang of cattle lifters smashed, two held with anim ..

Gang of cattle lifters smashed, two held with animals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>