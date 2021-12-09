UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter Of Resignation From Transport Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Receives Letter of Resignation From Transport Minister

Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has resigned over the scandal with the transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Lithuanian Transport Minister Marius Skuodis has resigned over the scandal with the transit of Belaruskali fertilizers via the Baltic country, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Thursday.

"Yes, (I received the letter of resignation) from the transport minister," the prime minister told reporters, as quoted by the LRT broadcaster.

