Lithuanian Prime Minister Rejects Opposition's Proposal To Recall Ambassador From Belarus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:31 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has turned down the proposal of opposition lawmaker Gabrielius Landsbergis to consider calling off Lithuania's ambassador to Belarus, Andrius Pulokas, for consultations

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis has turned down the proposal of opposition lawmaker Gabrielius Landsbergis to consider calling off Lithuania's ambassador to Belarus, Andrius Pulokas, for consultations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Landsbergis, the leader of the center-right opposition party, Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, suggested withdrawing Lithuania's ambassador from Belarus for consultations until the country gets "a lawfully elected president." The proposal came after the Lithuanian parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU members to not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as Belarus' president, seek a new presidential election in the country and impose sanctions on Minsk.

"I believe that the presence of our ambassador in Belarus today is much more important in every sense than his withdrawal for consultations," Skvernelis said after a cabinet meeting.

The prime minister argued that the ambassador's continued presence in Minsk is a reflection of Lithuania's stance on the recent events in Belarus.

"It also reflects a certain diplomatic position, namely that we are full of confidence to exercise initiative on this matter. Therefore, the presence of the ambassador and effective work in Minsk are very much necessary," Skvernelis said.

Mass protests began in Belarus on August 9 following a presidential election that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth consecutive term. Although the electoral authorities claim Lukashenko received over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition believes that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

On August 11, Tikhanovskaya fled the country and self-exiled in neighboring Lithuania.

Police cracked down on protesters during the first several days of the unrest, but have since halted the excessive use of force. More than 6,700 people were detained during the initial phase of the protest. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died and several hundred others sustained injuries during that period, including more than 120 security officers.

