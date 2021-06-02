UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Prime Minister To Visit NATO Headquarters On Thursday

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:05 PM

Lithuanian Prime Minister to Visit NATO Headquarters on Thursday

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 3, NATO said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte is scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on June 3, NATO said Wednesday.

"On Thursday 03 June 2021, the NATO Secretary General Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Ms Ingrida Šimonytė, at NATO Headquarters," the alliance said.

The purpose of the meeting is yet to be revealed. However, the president and the secretary-general are expected to address the press in the course of their meeting.

In January, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited NATO headquarter to discuss measures to strengthen the alliance. During the meeting, Stoltenberg applauded the country for hosting the German-led NATO battle group, which is part of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence measures in the Baltic states. He further praised Lithuania's active political and military role in NATO, including its commitment to spend more than 2% of GDP on defense.

More Stories From World

