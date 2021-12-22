(@imziishan)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The director of the Lithuanian State Security Department, Darius Jauniskis, told Sputnik on Wednesday that his agency was unaware of any coup attempt being planned in Vilnius against Ukraine.

On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received information that a coup was planned in his country for December 1 with an alleged involvement of Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov. Two rallies were held in Kiev on the same day supposedly by entrepreneurs dissatisfied with Zelenskyy's policies, but without incidents.

In November, Ukrainian media reported that Akhmetov, former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Lithuanian lawmaker Emanuelis Zingeris, and a group of powerful politicians and Ukrainian media representatives attended Ukrainian tv host Savik Shuster's birthday party in Vilnius.

Media reports suggested that the meeting was used to plan the coup in Ukraine.

Zingeris has not commented on his participation in the meeting with Zelenskyy's rivals, which Lithuanian lawmakers regarded as a violation of the political parties openness principle. The Lithuanian parliament has proposed a bill to establish a commission to investigate a role of the ruling Conservative party, the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, in organizing the conspiracy against Zelenskyy.

Jauniskis has declined to comment on Zingeris' participation in the November event, adding only that the security department had no reasons to investigate the matter.