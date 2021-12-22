UrduPoint.com

Lithuanian Security Director Says Unaware Of Ukraine's Coup Plans During Vilnius Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:48 PM

Lithuanian Security Director Says Unaware of Ukraine's Coup Plans During Vilnius Meeting

The director of the Lithuanian State Security Department, Darius Jauniskis, told Sputnik on Wednesday that his agency was unaware of any coup attempt being planned in Vilnius against Ukraine

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The director of the Lithuanian State Security Department, Darius Jauniskis, told Sputnik on Wednesday that his agency was unaware of any coup attempt being planned in Vilnius against Ukraine.

On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received information that a coup was planned in his country for December 1 with an alleged involvement of Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov. Two rallies were held in Kiev on the same day supposedly by entrepreneurs dissatisfied with Zelenskyy's policies, but without incidents.

In November, Ukrainian media reported that Akhmetov, former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, Lithuanian lawmaker Emanuelis Zingeris, and a group of powerful politicians and Ukrainian media representatives attended Ukrainian tv host Savik Shuster's birthday party in Vilnius.

Media reports suggested that the meeting was used to plan the coup in Ukraine.

Zingeris has not commented on his participation in the meeting with Zelenskyy's rivals, which Lithuanian lawmakers regarded as a violation of the political parties openness principle. The Lithuanian parliament has proposed a bill to establish a commission to investigate a role of the ruling Conservative party, the Homeland Union - Lithuanian Christian Democrats, in organizing the conspiracy against Zelenskyy.

Jauniskis has declined to comment on Zingeris' participation in the November event, adding only that the security department had no reasons to investigate the matter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Interior Minister Parliament Vilnius Same Kiev November December Democrats Christian Media Event TV

Recent Stories

DERC, Brazilian &#039;Radaz&#039; partner on airbo ..

DERC, Brazilian &#039;Radaz&#039; partner on airborne multi-band interferometric ..

7 minutes ago
 Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman rev ..

Inflation to be controlled soon, says chairman revenue standing committee

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy launches second generation of & ..

Ministry of Energy launches second generation of &#039;Masar Cars&#039;

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 poi ..

PSX witnesses nominal change, closes at 44,174 points

8 minutes ago
 Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

Four new multistoried Panagahs to be built in ICT

22 minutes ago
 Babar maintains top position in ICC batting rankin ..

Babar maintains top position in ICC batting ranking 2021

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.