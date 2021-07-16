UrduPoint.com
Lithuanian Vaccination Center Disposes Of 5,000 Expired Moderna Doses

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:19 PM

A coronavirus vaccination center in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius threw out 5,000 Moderna doses after its excess stock expired, the center's administrator said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A coronavirus vaccination center in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius threw out 5,000 Moderna doses after its excess stock expired, the center's administrator said.

"Moderna vaccine doses were disposed of in Vilnius in recent weeks after 5,000 doses expired," Kipras Krasauskas told the Delfi news website.

He said there were more vaccine doses than could be used.

The same will probably happen to the Pfizer stock, Krasauskas said, because only the Health Ministry has the exact figures on supply and demand.

"Some municipalities refuse to take vaccines, as far as I know. They say, we won't be able to use them and will be criticized for letting them expire," the official said.

The small Baltic nation reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Almost half the population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Health Ministry's statistics.

