Lithuanian Village Council Seeks To Dismantle Soviet War Memorial

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The municipal council in the Lithuanian seaside resort of Neringa on Thursday argued for the removal of a war memorial honoring fallen Soviet soldiers to protect "cultural identity."

The village on the Curonian Spit is the final resting place of seven Soviet troops who died defending the narrow strip of land on the Baltic Sea against overwhelming Nazi German forces in January 1945.

"Neringa is a popular destination for tourists from Europe and elsewhere. We must ask ourselves: what do Soviet memorials tell tourists about our ethnic and cultural identity?" a councilor said.

Another councilor told the assembly that the memorial had to be torn down for the sake of victims of repressions, Ukrainian refugees and the younger generation.

