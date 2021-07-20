Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that aggressive and cynical actions of Lithuania may even lead to the rupture of diplomatic relations, but Minsk is not in favor of such measures

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that aggressive and cynical actions of Lithuania may even lead to the rupture of diplomatic relations, but Minsk is not in favor of such measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk needed to seriously reconsider the work of embassies in EU countries and not keep "a bunch of diplomats" there if these relations harmed Belarus.

"Today, let's say, our relations with this or that state have cooled, it means that we need to reduce embassy staff to a minimum. If this is not connected, as is the case, for example, with Lithuania, with aggressive cynical actions, which, in principle, pull even to a break of relation.

But we are not supporters of such tough measures. Therefore, if this does not apply to this kind of purposeful actions, then I am not a supporter of shyness," Golovchenko said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition and ex-presidential candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently lives in Lithuania. In Belarus, Tikhanovskaya, like a number of other opposition representatives, is a defendant in criminal cases, she is included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused to extradite her.