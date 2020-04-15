(@FahadShabbir)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Lithuania increased by two over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 26, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the health authorities have registered over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 101 recoveries.

As a part of measures to combat the pandemic, the authorities announced in mid-March a nationwide quarantine until April 13 and extended it until April 27. Those who violate the restriction may face criminal penalties.