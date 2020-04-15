UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lithuania's Death Toll From Coronavirus Reaches 26 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lithuania's Death Toll From Coronavirus Reaches 26 - Health Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Lithuania increased by two over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 26, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the health authorities have registered over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 101 recoveries.

As a part of measures to combat the pandemic, the authorities announced in mid-March a nationwide quarantine until April 13 and extended it until April 27. Those who violate the restriction may face criminal penalties.

Related Topics

Lithuania April May Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

40 minutes ago

UAE’s first National Fraud Awareness campaign la ..

1 hour ago

Seven medics on Los Angeles hospital ship test pos ..

40 minutes ago

Scientists Scramble to Study Coronavirus-Induced S ..

1 hour ago

Obama endorses Biden for president to 'heal' Ameri ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.