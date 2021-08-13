VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Lithuania's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Friday that Russia might have been involved in cyberattacks on the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

On Thursday, the chief foreign policy adviser to the Lithuanian president, Asta Skaisgiryte, said that confidential information had been stolen in a cyberattack on the foreign ministry. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, in turn, said the data leak could damage allies of the Baltic state.

"I want to specify that as far as the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of National Defense knows, the foreign ministry was cyberattacked last November.

Yesterday, another cyberattack was attempted but it failed. The groups of programmers that are active in our region commit cyber attacks, hack data bases, they, as a rule, are connected to the Russian special services," Anusauskas wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The minister also noted that, in January, instruction had been given to refine cybersecurity systems to prevent hacking. Due to these measures, the hacking attempt on Wednesday was foiled, according to Anusauskas.

Lithuania frequently accuses Russia of cyberattacks without giving any evidence.