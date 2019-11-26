(@imziishan)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Farmers in Lithuania rallied across the country on Tuesday to protest tax changes in the agriculture sector, lining up tractors and driving through the streets of their cities.

According to protesters, new adjustments to the taxation system will have a negative impact on Lithuania's farmers.

The Union of Lithuanian Young Farmers and Youth said that the number of young farmers in Lithuania dropped by 55 percent over the past ten years. Lithuanian politicians refuse to increase direct payments to farmers, increasing the tax burden on agricultural workers instead.

The country's farmers complain about the low purchase prices of their products and lower costs for agricultural land. Moreover, Brussels intends to cut subsidies to the Baltic States starting from 2021, which will additionally hit farming.

Earlier in November, the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas, approved a 7.2-percent increase in excise taxes on agricultural gas oil. Minister of Agriculture Andrius Palionis said that this sharp rise would negatively affect farmers and possibly make agricultural products more expensive.