Lithuania's Move To Label Russia As 'Terrorist State' May Affect Economic Ties - Lawmaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 10, 2022 | 04:27 PM

The Lithuanian parliament's decision to label Russia as a "terrorist state" can lead to a rupture of economic ties between the countries, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The decision of the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) to label Russia as a 'terrorist country' can lead to a complete rupture of trade and economic ties between the countries," Dzhabarov said.

This decision may also lead to a decrease in the level of diplomatic missions to charge d'affaires.

