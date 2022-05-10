(@iemziishan)

The Lithuanian parliament's decision to label Russia as a "terrorist state" can lead to a rupture of economic ties between the countries, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The Lithuanian parliament's decision to label Russia as a "terrorist state" can lead to a rupture of economic ties between the countries, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The decision of the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) to label Russia as a 'terrorist country' can lead to a complete rupture of trade and economic ties between the countries," Dzhabarov said.

This decision may also lead to a decrease in the level of diplomatic missions to charge d'affaires.