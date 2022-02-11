Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Friday visited the border crossing points (EECP) Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska on the line of engagement with the breakaway Luhansk region, accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Friday visited the border crossing points (EECP) Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska on the line of engagement with the breakaway Luhansk region, accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"During a working trip to Luhansk region on February 11, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, together with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, became familiar with the work of the Stanytsia Luhanska EECP (crossing points) and inspected the Shchastia EECP service area," a statement published on the Ukrainian government website read.

The Ukrainian prime minister noted that the joint visit to the line of engagement shows "the coherence and unity of our partners in the face of current threats."

Shmyhal thanked the Lithuanian counterpart for providing humanitarian support and for building social infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has strong support from Lithuania and from the Prime Minister.

Lithuania is providing us with both defense weapons and vaccines to immunize people, in particular, from the temporarily occupied territories. This large number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is enough for us to provide relevant services to Ukrainians at these crossing points," Shmyhal said in the statement.

Simonyte, in turn, reassured her Ukrainian counterpart that Lithuania will do its utmost "to ensure the de-escalation of the conflict" and to support Ukraine.

The conflict between Kiev and the breakaway Donbas region has been going on since 2014. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements were negotiated by the Normandy group, but Moscow and Donbas continue to accuse Ukraine of not fulfilling the agreements and sporadic military engagements. Since 2015, Kiev has been maintaining a permit regime with Donbas, meaning that entry to or leaving the breakaway region is possible only through EECPs.