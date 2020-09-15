UrduPoint.com
Lithuania's Recognition Of Tikhanovskaya Violates International Law - Belarus Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:24 PM

Lithuania's Recognition of Tikhanovskaya Violates International Law - Belarus Parliament

The presidium of the upper house of the Belarusian parliament condemned on Tuesday Lithuanian lawmakers' move to recognize ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as the "elected leader", saying that this was beyond common sense and also violated the international law

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020)

In its resolution, the Lithuanian parliament called on the global community to support Tikhanovskaya and the Belarusian opposition coordination council. The authors of the document also proposed qualifying Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's steps conducted while signing any new deals as "annexation of the country."

"Lithuanian lawmakers' attempt to appoint 'the leader of the Belarusian people' is on the wrong side of common sense.

These provocative inadmissible steps violate the international law, the rules of communication between countries and the accepted parliamentary practice," the upper chamber said in a comment, seen by Sputnik.

The upper house of the Belarusian parliament also slammed "the calls for putting sanction pressure on the Belarusian authorities with an aim to change Belarus' domestic and foreign policy."

The legislature expressed the belief that relations between Belarus and Lithuania could develop efficiently "only on the basis of mutual respect, constructive comprehensive cooperation, including between parliaments, and non-interference."

