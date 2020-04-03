(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania has reached 696 with 47 of them being registered over the past 24 hours, the national government said on Friday.

According to the authorities, so far, nine patients have died and seven others have recovered.

Meanwhile, neighboring Latvia confirmed 35 new cases of the disease on Friday, which brings the total toll of those infected in the country to 493, according to the national Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The authorities has reported so far only one fatality.