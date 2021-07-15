UrduPoint.com
Lithuania's Top Diplomat Discusses Illegal Migration With Iraqi Counterpart

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed on Thursday the rising flow of illegal Iraqi migrants to Lithuania with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed on Thursday the rising flow of illegal Iraqi migrants to Lithuania with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

"We have talked about the problem that Lithuania faces - the arrival of the big number of Iraqi refugees to Lithuania through Belarus. We think that there is a plan for transporting these people to these countries. We will study the information presented by the Lithuanian minister during the meeting. If there are criminal issues, the [Iraqi] government will open an investigation," Hussein said during a joint press conference in Baghdad.

Landsbergis, for his part, said that it is necessary to dismantle illegal migration networks leading to Europe through Lithuania, mentioning that Baghdad expressed its willingness to cooperate with Vilnius.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. On the same day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country will not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have enough capacity due to the EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.

