UrduPoint.com

Lithuania's Trade With Russia In Non-Sanctioned Goods Growing - Business Association Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Lithuania's Trade With Russia in Non-Sanctioned Goods Growing - Business Association Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The number of non-sanctioned goods exported from Lithuania to Russia is growing, Sigitas Besagirskas, the president of the Vilnius Industry and business Association, said on Tuesday.

"If we look only at trade statistics, non-sanctioned goods are actually being sent from Lithuania to Russia. And we can see that the trade with Russia continues to grow," Besagirskas said in a televised appearance on the LRT broadcaster.

Besagirskas added that Lithuanian companies trading with Russia make the wrong decision and called on the Lithuanian authorities to publish the Names of enterprises that continue to trade with Russia and Belarus so that "responsible citizens" could form their own opinion about these companies.

According to contemporary Lithuanian law, this data cannot be made public.

According to the information of the Lithuanian State Data Agency, formerly known as the Department of Statistics, there are currently 260 Lithuanian enterprises exporting their products to Russia, a twofold decrease compared to the previous year, while the number of companies trading with Belarus has even increased to 746.

According to the agency, Lithuania primarily exports optical, medical, and measuring equipment, vehicles, electrical and audio, and video equipment, as well as boilers, mechanical devices, absorbent cotton, felted cloth, and rope.

Related Topics

Exports Business Russia Vehicles Vilnius Belarus Lithuania Cotton From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2023

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th January 2023

51 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

10 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.