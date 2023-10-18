Live Broadcast Frequencies for the OIC Emergency Executive Committee Meeting to Discuss Military Escalation and the Threat to Defenseless Civilians in Gaza

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep , 2023) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is pleased to provide the following information to media institutions regarding the broadcasting frequencies for the urgent, open-ended extraordinary ministerial-level meeting, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs, as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

The meeting is scheduled for October 18, 2023. The opening session will commence at 13:00 local time (Jeddah, KSA):