UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Live Military-Related Devices Triggered Evacuation Near Toronto Airport - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:40 AM

Live Military-Related Devices Triggered Evacuation Near Toronto Airport - Police

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Live military-related devices brought into a fire station triggered the evacuation of an area near Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Peel Regional Police confirmed to Sputnik.

Police said that the devices were, with prior notification, brought into a fire-station across the street from one of the airport's cargo terminals housing the Delta Airlines' and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' cargo facilities.

The evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution after authorities determined that the ammunition was live, police said, adding that the Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene.

Related Topics

Fire Police Toronto From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

1 hour ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

44 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.