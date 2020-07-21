Live Military-Related Devices Triggered Evacuation Near Toronto Airport - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Live military-related devices brought into a fire station triggered the evacuation of an area near Toronto's Pearson International Airport, Peel Regional Police confirmed to Sputnik.

Police said that the devices were, with prior notification, brought into a fire-station across the street from one of the airport's cargo terminals housing the Delta Airlines' and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' cargo facilities.

The evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution after authorities determined that the ammunition was live, police said, adding that the Explosive Disposal Unit is on scene.