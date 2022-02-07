UrduPoint.com

Livelihoods Lost As Climate Disaster Woes Mount In Kenya

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Marsabit, Kenya, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Dabaso Galgalo is now used to the smell and grisly spectacle of rotting flesh festering in the scorching heat as Kenya reels from a spate of climate disasters.

Surrounded by barren scrubland littered with withered carcasses of sheep and goats, the 56-year-old pastoralist is struggling to keep his beloved animals, and himself, alive.

What was left of his herd after a months-long dry spell was decimated by once-in-a-generation floods that hit northern Kenya, the latest in a series of unforgiving climate shocks lashing the region.

"We recently had heavy rains and strong winds that ended up killing livestock that had gathered at this water point," he told AFP, outside a settlement called 'kambi ya nyoka' (snake camp) in Marsabit.

The semi-arid region has been the scene of a prolonged drought. Then, when the rains finally came, the deluge pushed communities, who rely exclusively on livestock for their survival, to the edge of disaster.

"This is a very huge loss because we have lost lots of resources following this tragedy," said Galgalo.

"If one had 500 goats (earlier), they have between five and 20 goats left."Nomadic livestock herders in East Africa's drylands have learnt to cope with the vagaries of weather over decades, driving their relentless search for water and pasture in some of the world's most inhospitable terrin.

But their resilience is being severely tested by climate change.

>