Liverpool Bomb Could Have Caused Significant Damage - UK Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A homemade bomb that exploded in a taxi in Liverpool on Sunday contained ball bearings and could have caused "significant injury or death" had it detonated in different circumstances, the UK Counter Terrorism Police said.

"Had it detonated in different circumstances we believe it would have caused significant injury or death," Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said in the latest update on the investigation on Friday.

On Sunday, a taxi exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another injured. The police declared the incident an act of terrorism and detectives said the passenger who died in the explosion was carrying an improvised explosive device in the car, whose driver managed to get out.

The victim was later identified as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old asylum seeker whose application to stay in the United Kingdom had reportedly been rejected by the Home Office because immigration authorities believed he was lying about his Syrian-Iraqi origins.

According to Jackson, it is unknown how or why the device exploded inside the taxi, and detectives are not discounting the possibility that the movement of the vehicle or its stopping triggered the explosion.

In a previous statement, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing in northwest England said that Al Swealmeen was buying parts for his homemade explosive device since at least April.

The motive behind the bombing and whether the hospital was the intended target are still unclear, but on Wednesday Jackson confirmed that the bomber had suffered from periods of mental illness in the past.

Following the Liverpool bombing, the UK raised the terror threat level from substantial to severe, meaning that an attack is "highly likely" in the near future.