UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Bomber Began Buying Parts For Homemade Device Seven Months Ago - UK Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Liverpool Bomber Began Buying Parts for Homemade Device Seven Months Ago - UK Police

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The suspect in the Liverpool Sunday bombing, Emad Al Swealmeen, began to buy parts for his homemade explosive device since at least April, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing in northwest England, Russ Jackson, announced on Wednesday.

"A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time," Jackson said in a statement.

On Sunday, a taxi exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. The police declared the incident an act of terrorism and detectives then said that the passenger who died in the explosion was the one who was carrying an improvised explosive device in the car, whose driver managed to get out.

The victim was later identified as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old asylum seeker whose application to stay in the United Kingdom had been reportedly rejected by the Home Office because immigration authorities believed he was lying about his Syrian-Iraqi origins.

On Wednesday, Jackson said that a next of kin for Al Swealmeen had informed them that he was born in Iraq.

According to the police officer, detectives had not found so far any link between the bomber and other people in the Merseyside area, but he did not rule out actions against others.

Four men that were arrested during the early stage of the investigation were later released without charges.

Jackson also confirmed that the police was still investigating the motive behind the bombing but he confirmed that the attacker had suffered from periods of mental illness.

Following the Liverpool bombing, the UK raised the terror threat level from substantial to severe, meaning that an attack is highly like in the near future.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Iraq Driver Car Died Liverpool Man Buy Jackson United Kingdom April Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment f ..

Ajman Ruler approves plans for new ICO endowment facility

41 seconds ago
 IIOJK people urged to hold funeral prayers in abse ..

IIOJK people urged to hold funeral prayers in absentia for martyred civilians on ..

3 minutes ago
 18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and ga ..

RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction c ..

16 minutes ago
 IRD Conference: Speakers call for promoting CPEC a ..

IRD Conference: Speakers call for promoting CPEC as a national project

3 minutes ago
 Housing colony sealed in kasur

Housing colony sealed in kasur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.