Liverpool Bomber Began Buying Parts for Homemade Device Seven Months Ago - UK Police

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The suspect in the Liverpool Sunday bombing, Emad Al Swealmeen, began to buy parts for his homemade explosive device since at least April, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing in northwest England, Russ Jackson, announced on Wednesday.

"A complex picture is emerging over the purchases of the component parts of the device, we know that Al Swealmeen rented the property from April this year and we believe relevant purchases have been made at least since that time," Jackson said in a statement.

On Sunday, a taxi exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. The police declared the incident an act of terrorism and detectives then said that the passenger who died in the explosion was the one who was carrying an improvised explosive device in the car, whose driver managed to get out.

The victim was later identified as Emad Al Swealmeen, a 32-year-old asylum seeker whose application to stay in the United Kingdom had been reportedly rejected by the Home Office because immigration authorities believed he was lying about his Syrian-Iraqi origins.

On Wednesday, Jackson said that a next of kin for Al Swealmeen had informed them that he was born in Iraq.

According to the police officer, detectives had not found so far any link between the bomber and other people in the Merseyside area, but he did not rule out actions against others.

Four men that were arrested during the early stage of the investigation were later released without charges.

Jackson also confirmed that the police was still investigating the motive behind the bombing but he confirmed that the attacker had suffered from periods of mental illness.

Following the Liverpool bombing, the UK raised the terror threat level from substantial to severe, meaning that an attack is highly like in the near future.