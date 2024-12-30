Liverpool destroy West Ham to go eight points clear, Man City stop rot

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Rampant Liverpool smashed West Ham 5-0 on Sunday to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points as Manchester City returned to winning ways at troubled Leicester.

Nottingham Forest climbed to second in the table with a fifth straight win at Everton while Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham conceded late to draw 2-2 against Vitor Pereira's rejuvenated Wolves.

Arne Slot's Liverpool look unstoppable in their quest for a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title, recording their 23rd win in 27 matches in all competitions this season.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring against Julen Lopetegui's hapless team on the half hour before Mohamed Salah set up Cody Gakpo for the second with some audacious footwork.

The Egypt international then scored his 20th goal of the campaign shortly before half-time to put the visitors in total control.

Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 4-0 with a deflected shot from distance in the 54th minute and Diogo Jota completed the rout, courtesy of another Salah assist following a surging run.

Liverpool drew two games earlier this month, against Newcastle and Fulham, but they have now won three on the bounce, scoring 14 goals in the process, in an emphatic statement of intent.

"The only thing on my mind is I want Liverpool to win the league and I want to be part of that," Salah told Sky sports.

"I will do my best for the team to win the trophy. There are a few other teams catching up with us and we need to stay focused and humble."

- City back to winning ways -

Earlier, defending champions City travelled to the King Power drained of confidence after just one win in all competitions since late October.

Their frailties over the past two months, which resulted in nine defeats in their previous 13 games, were on display again.

But Savinho's first-half goal and an Erling Haaland header after the break earned a much-needed three points.

City's bid for a fifth straight title looks to be over as they are 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

But the result lifts them to fifth in the table and within striking distance of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"It is not enjoyable right now, it is just relief. We have done incredible things for many years," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

"Our mood is in a better position. It was tight in the second half, they were much better.

"We don't have energy to sustain 90 minutes. Hopefully the new year can help us bounce back."

Leicester remain rooted in the bottom three after losing their past four games under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest beat Everton at Goodison Park to win their fifth straight Premier League match, leapfrogging Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chris Wood chipped over Jordan Pickford for the opening goal in the 15th minute after being set up by Anthony Elanga.

Wood turned provider for Forest's second, which came just after the hour mark when Morgan Gibbs-White produced some neat footwork before firing home to make it 2-0.

Injury-hit Spurs were on track to end a torrid December on a high after first-half goals by Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan's brilliant opener for Wolves.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min also squandered a 43rd-minute penalty, but it did not appear to be too costly until substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen smashed home in the 87th minute.

"I'm the person in charge, so of course it hurts," said Postecoglou, whose team have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches.

"When I see how hard they are trying, it hurts even more because you want them to get a reward and I think today they deserved a reward for their efforts."

Crystal Palace won just their second home league game of the season, seeing off bottom club Southampton 2-1, thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah and Eberechi Eze.

Dango Ouattara scored an 89th-minute leveller as Bournemouth drew 2-2 at Fulham.

Chelsea and Manchester United are in action on Monday, with Arsenal travelling to Brentford on Wednesday.