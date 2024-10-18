Liverpool face Chelsea title test, Ten Hag fights to avoid sack

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Premier League leaders Liverpool face the first serious test of their title credentials against Chelsea this weekend as the English top flight returns after an international break.

Elsewhere, beleaguered Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cannot afford another flop from his troubled team when Brentford visit Old Trafford.

Liverpool set for Chelsea test

Liverpool are top of the table after six wins from their first seven games, but the schedule is about to get far more demanding for a team chasing their first Premier League title since 2020.

Arne Slot has started his Anfield reign with league wins over Ipswich, Brentford, Manchester United, Bournemouth, West Ham, Wolves and Crystal Palace.

The only blemish was a surprise home defeat against Nottingham Forest.

But that run of fixtures was hardly the most daunting, especially with United in turmoil, as former Feyenoord boss Slot acclimatised to English football in a relatively low-stress environment.

Slot's honeymoon period since replacing Jurgen Klopp might not last much longer, with fourth-placed Chelsea visiting Anfield on Sunday before a trip to unbeaten Arsenal next weekend.

Chelsea, undefeated in their past seven games in all competitions, are just four points behind Liverpool as new manager Enzo Maresca earns praise for quietly resetting the culture at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are reportedly jousting for control of the club behind the scenes, Maresca has taken a bloated squad that underachieved for the past two years and turned them into top-four contenders.

For both Maresca and Slot, their clash at Anfield will provide a clearer picture of just what can be achieved this season.

As the walls close in on Erik ten Hag, the under-fire Manchester United manager's fate could be settled over the next week.

Ten Hag is fighting to avoid the sack after United's worst start to a top-flight season since 1989/90.

United are languishing in 14th place with only two wins from seven league matches. They are without a victory in their past five games in all competitions.

After United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe sounded out Thomas Tuchel over his potential interest in replacing Ten Hag after the end of last season, the Dutchman might have breathed a sigh of relief when the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea boss accepted an offer to come England's new manager this week.

Although that removed one potential threat to Ten Hag's position, it is unlikely to prevent Ratcliffe dismissing the 54-year-old if results do not improve drastically.

Brentford's habit of scoring within seconds of kick-off this season makes them a serious danger to a team with United's habit of shooting themselves in the foot.

And even if Ten Hag survives Brentford's visit, Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho will surely relish the chance to add to his old club's problems in Thursday's Europa League tie in Turkey.

Assuming Ten Hag is still in charge by then, United finish a testing week with a trip to lowly West Ham, where defeat could well prove the final straw for the former Ajax boss.

Strugglers eye first win

Champagne-soaked celebrations are already a distant memory for Ipswich and Southampton, who have failed to record a single win since earning promotion from the Championship last season.

But this could be the weekend for both teams to break their duck as fourth-bottom Ipswich host fellow strugglers Everton, while second-bottom Southampton welcome 15th-placed Leicester to St Mary's.

Crystal Palace, also in the relegation zone, travel to Nottingham Forest in search of their first victory and Wolves -- bottom of the table with only one point -- hope to defy all expectations by shocking champions Manchester City at Molineux.

Fixtures

Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Tottenham v West Ham (1130), Fulham v Aston Villa, Ipswich v Everton, Manchester United v Brentford, Newcastle v Brighton, Southampton v Leicester, Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630)

Sunday

Wolves v Manchester City (1300), Liverpool v Chelsea (1530)

Monday

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900)