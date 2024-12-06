Liverpool face Merseyside derby cauldron, Chelsea defy expectations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Premier League leaders Liverpool will expect more magic from Mohamed Salah when they meet Everton in an emotional Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Chelsea face Tottenham having emerged as unexpected title contenders, while West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil battle to avoid the sack.

AFP Sport looks at the key talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Salah fuels Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's blistering form could be the ideal antidote to Everton's frenzied fans when Liverpool face their rivals for the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Everton host the Reds for the final time at their home of 132 years in a top-flight match on Saturday, with the Toffees due to move to a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in time for next season.

Goodison is always hostile territory for Liverpool but the significance of their latest domestic squabble means the Everton faithful will be ramped up even more than usual.

"I'd like to think it'll bring our fans to the fore," Everton manager Sean Dyche said.

Liverpool will be confident of silencing the raucous atmosphere if Egypt star Salah maintain his hot streak

On Wednesday, Salah, who has netted nine times in his last seven league matches, scored twice in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle, surpassing Wayne Rooney's record by scoring and assisting in the same Premier League game for the 37th time.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the season and said last week he was "disappointed" by the club's failure to offer him a new deal.

But, with 15 goals in all competitions this term, Salah's value is clear to Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

"Every time we need Mo Salah he scores a goal. We are hoping and expecting he can continue this for a long time," he said.

Chelsea exceeding expectations

When Enzo Maresca arrived at Stamford Bridge in June, the new Chelsea boss was widely seen to have inherited an impossible job.

Tasked with marshalling a bloated squad filled with talented but underachieving youngsters, while coping with demanding Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, the Italian had taken a major risk by leaving promoted Leicester to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

But fast forward just six months and the sound of Maresca being serenaded by Chelsea fans during Wednesday's 5-1 win at Southampton underscored the 44-year-old's impact in a short space of time.

Chants of 'We've got our Chelsea back' echoed around St Mary's and ahead of Sunday's London derby at Tottenham, the Blues sit in second place, seven points behind Liverpool, after extending their unbeaten league run to six games.

It might be too soon for inexperienced Chelsea to win the title, but a top four finish would be tangible reward for their improvement under Maresca.

"It was a very good feeling, especially because you can see that they are happy, that is our target," Maresca said of Chelsea's fans.

Lopetegui and O'Neil in sack race

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil will face their former clubs on Monday in a relegation showdown that could end with one of them being sacked.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Leicester, Lopetegui was reported to have survived a board meeting about his position.

But the Spaniard, who replaced David Moyes in the close-season, is not safe yet, with suggestions he could still be dismissed if the Hammers lose at home to fellow strugglers Wolves, who he managed in the 2022-23 season.

Despite a £130 million ($165 million) investment in new players, West Ham are 14th, having won just four of their 14 league matches.

Wolves have fared even worse, with Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing at Everton leaving them three points adrift of safety in 19th place.

O'Neil, who played for West Ham from 2011 to 2013, heard Wolves fans call for his sacking during their ninth league loss this term.

Asked if he expected to be in charge against West Ham, O'Neil said: "I can only keep going until things change. You won't find anyone more hard-working and professional than me."

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Everton v Liverpool (1230), Aston Villa v Southampton, Brentford v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Manchester City (all 1500), Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (1730)

Sunday

Fulham v Arsenal, Ipswich v Bournemouth, Leicester v Brighton (all 1400), Tottenham v Chelsea (1630)

Monday

West Ham v Wolves (2000)