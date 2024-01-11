Liverpool fight back to take League Cup semi-final lead over Fulham

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Liverpool produced another comeback after conceding first to take a 2-1 lead over Fulham into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Willian fired the visitors in front in their first-ever League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

But two goals in three second-half minutes from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo gave the Reds a slender advantage ahead of the second leg at Craven Cottage on January 24.

Jurgen Klopp's men have now fallen behind in 14 games this season, but have won seven of those matches and lost just three.

"It's the mentality in the group, in the club, in the city. Everybody is like this," said Gakpo.

"Just keep going no matter what happens. We showed it again today.

If you've got that mentality, a lot of beautiful things can happen."

Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah due to his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was among a number of injury absentees and it showed in a sluggish first half.

Fulham could not have wished for a better start when Willian opened the scoring on 19 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk was twice at fault as his weak header was pounced on by Andreas Pereira.

Willian then got the break of the ball inside the penalty area before firing through Van Dijk's legs beyond Caoimhin Kelleher.

Fulham were left to curse their fortune after the break, but the visitors were architects of their own downfall for not taking the chance to extend their lead.