Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Wood treble gives Forest boss Nuno first win

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, while Chris Wood's hat-trick against his old club Newcastle gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances.

Nunez's eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on November 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month's injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Third placed Aston Villa would move level on points with Liverpool, behind them on goal difference, if they beat Manchester United later on Tuesday.

Arsenal can regain top spot with a victory at home to West Ham on Thursday.

After successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, this was an essential victory for Liverpool's title ambitions.

Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in a £15 million ($19 million) deal in June, but had scored only four times for his new club.

The 32-year-old New Zealand international managed just two league goals for Newcastle last term, but he surpassed that meagre total with a treble in 60 minutes at St James' Park.

Alexander Isak's first half penalty put Newcastle ahead, but Wood equalised just before the break.

He struck twice more in the second half to hand former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.