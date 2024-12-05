Liverpool Held In Newcastle Thriller, Arsenal Inflict Amorim's First Defeat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Liverpool's Premier League lead was cut to seven points by Arsenal and Chelsea after the Reds conceded a 90th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle on Wednesday.
Chelsea thrashed 10-man Southampton 5-1 to go second on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, who beat Manchester United 2-0.
Manchester City snapped their seven-game winless run by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 to go fourth.
Mohamed Salah's second-half double was not enough to extend Liverpool's seven-game winning run in all competitions as they failed to win for just the third time in 21 games under Arne Slot.
Twice the league leaders were forced to come from behind at St James' Park as Alexander Isak blasted Newcastle into a 1-0 half-time lead.
Curtis Jones levelled before Anthony Gordon restored Newcastle's lead.
Salah twice converted Trent Alexander-Arnold assists to turn the game around, taking his tally for the season to 15 goals.
However, there was a late sting in the tale as a rare error from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher allowed Fabian Schar to squeeze in a late equaliser for the Magpies.
